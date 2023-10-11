Dancers from Diamond Studio will be among those providing entertainment at the EPIC Te Puke night market.

A new night market, initially to be held every other month, starts tomorrow evening.

The EPIC Te Puke night market is at Te Puke Memorial Hall from 5.30pm.

As well as stalls there will be food trucks and entertainment.

EPIC Te Puke’s secretary Cathy Dale says organising the night market fits with the ethos of EPIC Te Puke.

“That’s about promoting Te Puke as a vibrant place to live and work and we are all about supporting local businesses, and the market is going to be an avenue to do that. We are also supporting local community groups.”

Among the entertainment drafted in for the first market will be dancers from Diamond Studio and the Te Puke Ukulele Strummers.

Cathy says there is demand for a night market in the town.

“There’s not a whole lot for people to do at night in Te Puke, especially not family-friendly events, and we saw a need for it.”

The service lane alongside the hall will be turned into a food alley with food trucks and places to sit and eat.

The second night market will be a Christmas market on December 8.



