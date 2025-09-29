Merivale Community Centre manager Dave Merton said the new facility marked both a celebration of the past 30 years and a significant step forward for the neighbourhood.

“This centre is about building a thriving and vibrant community where people feel safe, connected, and empowered to make healthy choices for themselves, their whānau, and the wider Merivale community.

“The new facility sends a clear message that the people of Merivale are valued, and that their wellbeing and future matter.

“It also gives us the room to build on the legacy of the past three decades and expand the services we provide.”

Merton said the space represented opportunity, especially for rangatahi (youth).

“It is a place to be inspired, to learn, to lead, and to grow.

“Young people are encouraged to see the centre as a hub of possibility, where their voices are heard, their potential is supported, and their futures are nurtured.

“It is about creating real pathways for rangatahi to thrive, right here in Merivale.”

Mayor Mahé Drysdale, his daughter Bronte and Tamati Tata at the blessing. Photo / Tauranga City Council

The blessing ceremony was led by Tamati Tata (Ngāi Tamarāwaho) and Keni Piahana (Ngāti Ruahine), with acknowledgements also made to Buddy Mikaere (Ngāi Tamarāwaho), all of whom provided guidance throughout the project.

Funding for the new facility was provided by Tauranga City Council as well as community grants from TECT Community Trust, BayTrust, and the New Zealand Lottery Grants Board.

The Merivale Community Centre was founded in 1993 as a grassroots, community-led organisation located in the heart of Merivale. The old building was demolished in August 2024 as it was no longer fit for purpose.

The centre offers a wide range of services for the community, from the free after-school programme which sparked the much-loved Tūtarawānanga Ballers team, through to kai parcels, counselling, GP clinics, social work support and budgeting advice.