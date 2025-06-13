New laundry pod opens for Tauranga’s homeless

Orange Sky senior impact manager Kat Doughty shows launch attendees the new laundry pod at Under the Stars. Photo / Claire Elizabeth Photography NZ
A permanent laundry pod has opened in central Tauranga, offering those experiencing homelessness and hardship a place to wash clothes, have a shower, and connect with others, all free of charge.
Orange Sky Aotearoa, a not-for-profit organisation known for its distinctive orange vans, has partnered with Tauranga-based charity Under theStars to install the new laundry facility at the Cliff Rd community hall.
The pod will operate during Under the Stars’ regular meal services on Thursdays and Saturdays, providing guests with access to laundry, hot showers, towels, toiletries, clean clothing, and haircuts, alongside a warm meal.
The Tauranga pod is Orange Sky’s third permanent facility and sixth service nationwide.
It was made possible by a $30,000 donation from the Hugo Charitable Trust and additional support from the Awhero Nui Charitable Trust.
Under the Stars provided healthy, home-cooked meals to more than 100 people each week. Its strategic partnership and funding manager Ani Stace played a key role in bringing Orange Sky to the city.
“We’ve talked about the possibility of a permanent laundry facility at Under the Stars for years, so having Orange Sky offer this on-site now is truly magical,” Stace said.
“I used the service myself during the Covid-19 lockdowns when I lived in a remote community. The experience really stuck with me.”
The initiative comes as Tauranga grapples with high levels of housing deprivation.
According to Tauranga City Council data, around 4300 people – 2.8% of the population – experienced homelessness in some form. In the wider Bay of Plenty, the figure rose to 5.7%.
Doughty said services like Orange Sky provided more than just clean clothes.
“Sometimes, it’s not about the washing – it’s about the kōrero. When someone feels listened to and welcomed without judgment, that moment of connection can shift a whole day.”
The organisation, which operates in Auckland, Hamilton, Wellington, Christchurch, and Hawke’s Bay, has completed more than 31,500 loads of laundry, provided nearly 15,000 showers, and spent over 46,500 hours engaging in meaningful conversations with people who are doing it tough.
Orange Sky aimed to expand its services in the Bay of Plenty by introducing a hybrid laundry and shower van, enabling it to reach more remote or underserved communities.
To sustain and grow the Tauranga pod, Orange Sky is seeking public support through donations, volunteering, and raising awareness of its work. More information is available on its website.