New laundry pod opens for Tauranga’s homeless

Orange Sky senior impact manager Kat Doughty said the pod would help address a real need in Tauranga.

“Tauranga has one of the highest rates of housing deprivation in Aotearoa. We’ve heard clearly from the community that access to clean clothes and connection is a real need,” she said.

“Launching this laundry pod is about responding to that need with manaaki [kindness] and dignity, and backing the incredible kaupapa already being led by local organisations.”

Liz Henry (Orange Sky Aotearoa), Alan Brame, (Orange Sky), Gina Graham (Under the Stars), Ani Stace (Under the Stars), Keiran Stuart (Under the Stars), Kat Doughty (Orange Sky), Louise Phillips (Orange Sky) and Rachel Timmins (Orange Sky). Photo / Claire Elizabeth Photography NZ

Under the Stars provided healthy, home-cooked meals to more than 100 people each week. Its strategic partnership and funding manager Ani Stace played a key role in bringing Orange Sky to the city.

“We’ve talked about the possibility of a permanent laundry facility at Under the Stars for years, so having Orange Sky offer this on-site now is truly magical,” Stace said.

“I used the service myself during the Covid-19 lockdowns when I lived in a remote community. The experience really stuck with me.”

The new Orange Sky laundry pod at Under the Stars, Tauranga.

The initiative comes as Tauranga grapples with high levels of housing deprivation.

According to Tauranga City Council data, around 4300 people – 2.8% of the population – experienced homelessness in some form. In the wider Bay of Plenty, the figure rose to 5.7%.

Doughty said services like Orange Sky provided more than just clean clothes.

“Sometimes, it’s not about the washing – it’s about the kōrero. When someone feels listened to and welcomed without judgment, that moment of connection can shift a whole day.”

The organisation, which operates in Auckland, Hamilton, Wellington, Christchurch, and Hawke’s Bay, has completed more than 31,500 loads of laundry, provided nearly 15,000 showers, and spent over 46,500 hours engaging in meaningful conversations with people who are doing it tough.

Orange Sky aimed to expand its services in the Bay of Plenty by introducing a hybrid laundry and shower van, enabling it to reach more remote or underserved communities.

To sustain and grow the Tauranga pod, Orange Sky is seeking public support through donations, volunteering, and raising awareness of its work. More information is available on its website.