Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times

New laundry pod opens for Tauranga’s homeless

Tom Eley
By
Multimedia journalist·SunLive·
3 mins to read

Orange Sky senior impact manager Kat Doughty shows launch attendees the new laundry pod at Under the Stars. Photo / Claire Elizabeth Photography NZ

Orange Sky senior impact manager Kat Doughty shows launch attendees the new laundry pod at Under the Stars. Photo / Claire Elizabeth Photography NZ

A permanent laundry pod has opened in central Tauranga, offering those experiencing homelessness and hardship a place to wash clothes, have a shower, and connect with others, all free of charge.

Orange Sky Aotearoa, a not-for-profit organisation known for its distinctive orange vans, has partnered with Tauranga-based charity Under the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times