New fire truck for Katikati

Joe Manukau receives the keys from FENZ fleet coordinator David Mc Dermott for Katikati's new rescue tender.

Joe Manukau receives the keys from FENZ fleet coordinator David Mc Dermott for Katikati's new rescue tender.

Katikati Volunteer Fire Brigade has added another Iveco truck to its fleet.

Last week Fenz fleet coordinator David McDermott handed over the keys to Katikati chief fire officer Joe Manukau to the new ‘’type two’' vehicle which joins the current type one truck on the lot.

The type two truck is from Otorohanga. Type two ‘’medium’' appliances have all the features of a type one ‘’light’' but with an additional high pressure hose reel and extra locker space.

‘’Type two is a rescue tender and a lot bigger so we can use it for house fires,’’ Manukau said.

Katikati Volunteer Fire Brigade received the type one vehicle last year.