Tane Bennett has been appointed the head coach of the Whai Tauihi team for the 2025 season. Photo / Supplied

Tauranga’s professional women’s basketball team has a new head coach — and it’s a familiar face.

The Whai franchise has turned to Tane Bennett, who already knows the ins and outs of the 2024 championship-winning team having previously coached in a different role.

The Tauranga local will coach the Whai for the upcoming Tauihi league 2025 season, a statement from the team said.

Bennett started in the Whai academy, which led to roles assisting in the local league’s women’s and men’s teams.

He has been head coach of the Whai Rapid League, a standalone competition with shorter 16-minute games that are played before regular-season Tauihi games.