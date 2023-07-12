The first RSE workers will move into Seeka's Sharp Rd site in Katikati in August.

The first RSE workers will move into Seeka's Sharp Rd site in Katikati in August.

Seeka Katikati’s “star base” is almost ready for Recognised Seasonal Employer workers.

The first 60 RSEs will be moving into the new accommodation facility at Seeka’s Sharp Rd site early next month. The purpose-built accommodation is named Turanga Whetu — which translates to ‘star base’ — as the location provides a view of the Southern Cross at night.

Seeka chief executive Michael Franks is excited about the new accommodation and its modern facilities. There are two recreational areas, lounges, a kitchen, laundry facilities and Wi-Fi throughout.

The new accommodation is single-storey and approximately 1300m2. It is more than double the size initially planned pre-Covid.

Seeka's Sharp Rd site has new RSE accommodation ready to go from next month.

The previous accommodation was located on a portion of the development site and was shifted to another part of the property to be set up as a temporary facility during the building process.

Building began early this year and cost between $5-6 million, Michael says.

The New Zealand produce company has been welcoming RSE workers since the scheme was initiated in 2007.

Around 4000 seasonal workers are employed by Seeka each year, including RSE workers, who make up about a quarter of their workforce during peak season. Around 300-400 seasonal workers are in Katikati, along with about 110 current local RSE workers.

RSE workers can earn much more in New Zealand than in their home countries. Many come here to work hard and send money back home to their families.

Michael says providing quality living arrangements for their RSE workers is vital.

"These workers are away from their families and friends for a significant time, and we want to ensure they have a quality space they can call home while working with us. We highly value our RSE workers."

RSE workers will move into Seeka Katikati’s "star base" in August.

Michael says they have no problem attracting RSE workers from Samoa, Tonga, Vanuatu, the Solomon Islands, Papua New Guinea, Kiribati, Fiji and Malaysia.

"We always have more applicants than we can bring in," he says.

There are specific rules around where RSEs can stay, with workers not allowed to stay in residential houses.