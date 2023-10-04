An image of the vessel taken just as it disappeared underwater off Motukorure Island (Centre Island) in Mercury Bay on Wednesday.

A new 15m motor launch has sunk off Motukorure Island in Mercury Bay.

The vessel struck rocks near the island, also known as Centre Island, sometime before 3.45pm Wednesday and sank fairly quickly with 1300 litres of diesel on board, Waikato Regional Council said in a statement.

The skipper and his passenger were uninjured.

Regional council maritime officers arrived just before the vessel sank completely in approximately 20m of water and remained on scene to assess whether there was any oil or diesel leak.

“The good news is that there’s no evidence of oil spill and no smell of diesel in the vicinity of the sunken vessel,” the council’s on scene commander, Cliff Gibson, said.

“Based on the information we have, we believe the vessel’s fuel tanks will be intact at this stage, but the breathers will be open.”

A breather is a vent from the tank to relieve pressure. It stops fuel coming back out of the filler tube when the tanks are being filled.

Gibson said the council had spoken with the boat’s owner, who was working with his insurance company to arrange salvors.

“The good news is that conditions are favourable, but with the weather expected to start to turn on Friday afternoon we’re working to ensure the vessel’s removal is expedited,” he said.

Maritime officers were due to return to the scene this morning, he said.

At the same time, a response team would be meeting in the morning to develop an action plan.

Iwi and the Department of Conservation had been notified of the incident.