Magic netball players (at rear, from left) Erena Mikaere, Charlotte Elley and Claire Kersten visited the Te Puke netball centre. Photo / Stuart Whitaker

There was Magic in the air at the Te Puke Netball Centre’s second afternoon of games last Thursday.

Three players from the Waikato Bay of Plenty Magic ANZ Premiership team - Erena Mikaere, Charlotte Elley and Claire Kersten - mingled with the young players and parents, and guided players through warm-up drills ahead of their games.

Te Puke Netball Centre president Lana Roberts says the young players “loved it”.

The centre caters for primary school netballers and a visit from elite players gives them a taste of what can be achieved in the sport.

“It gives the kids that idea that netball can be something they can follow through on in their lives and become a career,” says Lana. “Knowing [the top players] have been in the same shoes that these kids are in - knowing they started at primary school and worked their way through - shows the kids if that’s what they want to do, they can do it.”

Lana says it is also good that the players are approachable and happy to talk to the young players.

The 2023 season is into the third week this week. There are 31 teams and nearly 300 players at the courts each Thursday after school.

“We’ve got teams from Rangiuru School for the first time in about 10 years. Netball is strong in Te Puke,” says Lana.

Competition is divided into age groups and is for years 1 to 6.

“I’m pleased with the start, the kids are happy, the parents are helpful - I can’t ask for more.”