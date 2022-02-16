Donations of food are required year round, Sue Spriggens says.

Christmas is the busiest time of year for local food banks.

But Katikati Christian Foodbank would like to put the word out that they require donations of food throughout the year — not just at Christmas time.

''At the end of the year we get a huge amount donated by amazing appeals such as the annual Emergency Services Food Appeal and Katikati Lions Club appeal — but stock hasn't been lasting as long as we have a big demand,'' manager Sue Spriggens says.

''We had 60 boxes full from last year's emergency appeal but we'd be lucky to have that amount last for three months and we are running out.''

Sue says many people give in time for the festive season ''and we appreciate donations but we need them throughout the year".

Katikati Christian Foodbank is putting out the call to help restack its shelves.

Sue has managed the food bank for two years and took over after the first lockdown. They continued to operate through the lockdown as need was so great. During that time need has steadily increased.

In January 2022 they gave out 78 parcels (which fed about 254 people). Sue says this is a 73 per cent increase in the number of parcels compared with that in January 2021.

For the entire last year they distributed almost a third more parcels than 2020.

Katikati Christian Foodbank operates under Reach Out Trust, which is a combined social arm of local churches and is run by volunteers.

The food bank purchases much of its food but also relies on donations of food. It has a trolley for donations at Countdown supermarket but giving has dropped considerably, Sue says.

''This may be because of Covid, because of the price of food, or maybe we are just not in people's focus at the moment.''

They ask for mostly non-perishable items but are also able to store eggs, meat, fresh fruit and frozen food. People can bring food to ''the shed'' at the back of Katikati Community Baptist Church.

The food bank would also like to encourage anyone who is in need to get in touch, or for others to approach them if they know someone in need.

''A lot of people don't even know we are here, or they think they won't be entitled to a parcel. Some are embarrassed but there's no shame in asking for a little help.

''There's a stigma attached to getting food parcels and it's not the case. We have people turning up here in nice cars and they own their own house ... they may have the assets but don't have spare cash.

''We see more and more of the working poor. And rents can be huge. Everyone needs a little help every now and then.''

The food bank has been running since 1992 and is an emergency service. Food parcels must be arranged by phone or below details.



The food bank shed is located at Katikati Baptist Community Church on Wedgewood St. Donations can be dropped off to the shed during opening hours Monday to Friday from 10.30am-12pm. Food parcels must be arranged by calling 549 1038 or text 027 203 7373 or email katikatifoodbank@gmail.com.

Donations to account number 03 1550 0010347 00