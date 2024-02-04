MX1 rider Tyler Steiner, of Te Puke. Photo / The Write Angle

The 2024 New Zealand Motocross Championships began in the Bay of Plenty on Saturday, with the racing almost as wild as the weather.

Strong winds and rain lashed the hilly farmland circuit at Horohoro near Rotorua, interspersed with warm, dry spells. This kept the country’s elite motocross riders on their toes and also ensured their support personnel earned their keep.

This first of four rounds in the Yamaha Motor New Zealand-sponsored series delivered high-grade entertainment, with three of the four championship classes producing multiple race winners.

West Auckland-based Hamish Harwood and Australian visitor Jed Beaton took wins in the premier MX1 class, although Harwood’s 1-1-2 scoreline gave him the points advantage overall, and he will have the series leader’s red number board as the riders now head to round two in the South Island in two weeks.

A fifth place in his first ride meant Beaton did not finish runner-up on the day, the honour going instead to Kiwi professional Josiah Natzke, the man from Mount Maunganui proving that consistency counts as his 2-2-3 result gave him the edge.

Te Puke’s Tyler Steiner had a day to forget and ended the day in 17th position overall.

Oparau’s James Scott backed up his MX2 class win from the New Zealand Motocross Grand Prix at Woodville a week earlier, winning this class again at Rotorua.

His 1-2-2 scoreline was superior to that of Australian visitor Caleb Ward (who finished 2-2-1 over the three races), while defending national MX2 champion Cody Cooper was the third race winner, his 4-1-3 tally earning him the third podium spot.

Pukehina’s Flynn Watts ended the day in 10th place overall.

Pukehina's Flynn Watts in MX2 action during the first round of the 2024 New Zealand Motocross Championships in Rotorua. Photo / The Write Angle

Appleby’s Wills Harvey was again outstanding in the 125cc class, a week after winning the Roddy Shirriffs Memorial trophy as top senior rider under 21 at Woodville. He scored an impressive hat-trick of wins at Rotorua.

Runner-up was Silverdale-based former Invercargill rider Seth Morrow, while Bombay’s Reuben Smith claimed the third podium step.

The senior women’s championship is being run in conjunction with the men’s competition and, for the first time, over all four rounds; and it was first blood to Australian visitor Taylah McCutcheon as she romped to a convincing victory in race one, ahead of 15-year-old Karaitiana Horne, of Raetihi.

However, the dual-class Aussie then crashed at the start of her first MX2 race and this sidelined her for the rest of the weekend.

With McCutcheon out, Horne comfortably won the next two races and finished the day on top, ahead of Rotorua’s Letitia Alabaster and Ōpunakē’s Taylar Rampton.

Motorcycling New Zealand motocross co-commissioner Sonia Cloke said she was delighted with the way it all turned out.

“The Rotorua club turned it on today, as we knew they would. Rotorua was the perfect venue to kick off the 2024 Yamaha NZ Senior Motocross Championships,” she said.

“The weather provided changeable track conditions, which challenged the riders throughout the day. We were all treated to some great competition, which we are sure will continue to build throughout the series.

“A massive thanks to the Rotorua Motorcycle Club, our sponsors, volunteers, officials and sponsors.”

Yamaha Motor NZ Motocross Championships calendar:

Round 2, Balclutha, February 25

Round 3, Pukekohe, March 23

Round 4, Taranaki, April 13.



