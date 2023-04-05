Jacob Scott from Auckland showed off his strong talent as a jazz singer and one-man band.

Cruisy jazz music filled the air, street performers enthralled kids and hundreds came to enjoy themselves at the first Street Party in Katikati on Saturday.

The Port of Tauranga National Jazz Festival was launched in Katikati for the first time. The idea was floated by Katch Katikati, which approached Tauranga Jazz Society seeking to be included in the famous jazz festival and to be its start point.

Festival director Marc Anderson says the Street Party really added to the programme and they are more than happy to run the event again next year.

“Especially because it’s our 60th anniversary, it just adds something a little special. We’re always open to extending the jazz fest as much as we can, as long as it provides a platform for great music.”

Musicians included soulful Jacob Scott from Auckland, who played outside the ANZ Bank, local band Wildlanes playing outside Western Bay Museum, and Tom Ashe performing behind The Arts Junction.

Events manager Kirst O’Rourke has been impressed by the community support and turnout for the first collaboration ever.

“Being the first event on the Port of Tauranga National Jazz Festival calendar, we have really enjoyed connecting Katikati to the Tauranga area and providing a chance to bridge the gap between each town.

Jack-Rose Robertson as the corpse bride gliding down Main Rd. She was one of many Thames High Troupe performers.

“It has been wonderful to see new connections made within the event and to see the public experiencing some new and varied talent.”

The event included talented, roaming youth from Thames High Troupe. Among the get-ups was a corpse bride, traffic wardens, a rubbish bin, nuns and a baby and more.

Comedy puppeteers and street performers Skew-whiff from Tauranga played a few roles, including security with “guard dogs” Rex and Butch.

The National Jazz Festival is celebrating its 60th year and runs from April 1 - 10, showcasing top jazz musicians in about 20 events happening across Tauranga.