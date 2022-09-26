More than 600 people are expected to attend the Congress. Photo / Supplied

More than 600 people are expected to attend the Congress. Photo / Supplied

Bridge enthusiasts from around New Zealand - and the world - will be travelling to Mount Maunganui to play in the New Zealand National Bridge Congress this week.

It comes as Mount Maunganui Bridge Club moved into its new purpose-built clubrooms earlier this month.

After a three-year hiatus, the National Congress returns and will be held for the first time in its 36-year history at the new location of Trustpower Baypark, from this Saturday to next.

International players are welcomed back this year, with some players travelling from Australia and even Sweden to attend.

Congress lasts for eight days and includes national events for all grades of players, from those who have been playing for decades and those who have only picked it up recently.

Members of the public are able to head along to the event if they are curious to see what a Bridge Congress looks like but there's a catch, a spokesperson for NZ Bridge said.

The Congress will be played at Trustpower Baypark. Photo / Supplied

"We have a special term for bridge spectators which are known as kibitzers, although to be fair it isn't much of a spectator game for non-bridge players.

"Kibitzers have to be pretty quiet though – no whooping or cheering and definitely no table talk."

It was expected around 650 people would attend some or all of the event, down slightly from the last live event in 2019 but NZ Bridge was pleased given the uncertainty around post-Covid events

"About 40 people are travelling from Australia and it is nice to invite them back to our event."

Bridge is a card game for four players, two against two. They use one pack of cards at a time and the pack contains 52 cards. Each player is dealt 13 cards, face down. It is a trick-taking game - namely four cards in each of 13 tricks - and has similarities with Whist, Oh Hell!, and Five Hundred.

There are more than 100 affiliated Bridge clubs around the country and most will offer lessons the spokesperson said, with the Bay of Plenty well represented with clubs like Tauranga, Mt Maunganui, Te Puke, Ōmokoroa, Katikati, Waihī, Rotorua, Kawerau and Whakatāne.

"The benefits and enjoyment that you get from Bridge vary for different people," the spokesperson said. "Many love the strategy and the challenge of constantly learning and improving – It is a game you don't outgrow.

"But for the majority of our Bridge players, they value the camaraderie and social aspects of the Bridge club – the nostalgia of playing cards and connecting with a diverse group within the community. It can be either a distraction or a way of life."

Mount Maunganui Bridge Club moved into its new clubroom at the start of this month, boasting modern facilities, a new kitchen and air conditioning.

Club president Diane Rodger said the new facility was a "pleasure" to be in after issues like asbestos in the roof, damp walls, dated bathrooms and dodgy air conditioning plagued the old clubrooms.

People interested in Bridge are encouraged to contact their local club. Photo / Supplied

The new clubroom is split into two rooms, the bigger for regular Bridge players while the smaller room is for lessons, meaning they can teach people the game at the same time as playing.

The clubroom is on the first floor of the Port of Tauranga Rescue Centre on Golf Rd, with the building shared with Omanu Surf Life Saving Club.

Rodger said the club offered lessons annually in March and encouraged anyone interested to contact the club.

The Regional Events Fund was helping bring the Congress to the region and Tourism Bay of Plenty general manager Oscar Nathan was delighted.

"We know the players will be focused on their games and will enjoy the camaraderie and competitive atmosphere at this key event.

"We trust that the entrants and their supporters will also enjoy the activities and attractions our region has to offer during their downtime."