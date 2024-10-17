Advertisement
Name released for one alleged Tauranga vigilante

Ethan Marc Jeffs is facing six charges, three of which are assault with intent to injure, and three are posting harmful digital communications, all of which he has pleaded not guilty to. Photo / Ayla Yeoman

An Auckland man accused of committing serious assaults and posting videos of the alleged attacks online can now be named.

He was one of three men arrested in a police investigation into an alleged Tauranga vigilante group targeting people they believed were contacting minors online.

All have denied the charges against them.

One pleaded not guilty in the Tauranga District Court in September. The other two reappeared in the same court today to plead not guilty.

Aucklander Ethan Marc Jeffs, 19, was the first of the trio to lose name suppression.

He has denied six joint charges: three of assault with intent to injure, and three of posting digital communication with intent to cause emotional distress — namely a video of himself and others allegedly committing assaults.

The other two, both 18-year-olds from Tauranga, faced the same six charges. One faced an additional charge of posting a harmful digital communication “publicising” a claim a person was on the child sex offenders register.

His name suppression was continued in court on Thursday on the basis of mental health issues.

Judge Greg Hollister-Jones agreed to vary the accused’s bail terms, which included a 24-hour curfew, to allow him to attend meetings with his lawyer and mental health appointments.

Both he and Jeffs would also be allowed to use cellphones with no internet capability, for texts and calls.

The three are remanded on bail to reappear in court on December 12.

The assault charges carry a maximum sentence of three years in jail under the Crimes Act.

The digital communication charges laid under Section 22 of the Harmful Digital Communications Act have a maximum sentence of two years’ jail or a $50,000 fine.

The incidents are alleged to have happened in Mount Maunganui in August.

- SunLive

