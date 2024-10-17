Name released for one alleged Tauranga vigilante

Ethan Marc Jeffs is facing six charges, three of which are assault with intent to injure, and three are posting harmful digital communications, all of which he has pleaded not guilty to. Photo / Ayla Yeoman

An Auckland man accused of committing serious assaults and posting videos of the alleged attacks online can now be named.

He was one of three men arrested in a police investigation into an alleged Tauranga vigilante group targeting people they believed were contacting minors online.

All have denied the charges against them.

One pleaded not guilty in the Tauranga District Court in September. The other two reappeared in the same court today to plead not guilty.

Aucklander Ethan Marc Jeffs, 19, was the first of the trio to lose name suppression.