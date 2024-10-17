Name released for one alleged Tauranga vigilante

Ethan Marc Jeffs is facing six charges, three of which are assault with intent to injure, and three are posting harmful digital communications, all of which he has pleaded not guilty to. Photo / Ayla Yeoman
An Auckland man accused of committing serious assaults and posting videos of the alleged attacks online can now be named.
He was one of three men arrested in a police investigation into an alleged Tauranga vigilante group targeting people they believed were contacting minors online.
He has denied six joint charges: three of assault with intent to injure, and three of posting digital communication with intent to cause emotional distress — namely a video of himself and others allegedly committing assaults.
The other two, both 18-year-olds from Tauranga, faced the same six charges. One faced an additional charge of posting a harmful digital communication “publicising” a claim a person was on the child sex offenders register.
His name suppression was continued in court on Thursday on the basis of mental health issues.