“Prostate cancer can hit anybody at any time.”

Dugan knows this too well.

About 10 years ago he approached his doctor.

“You get this feeling sometimes… So every three months from then on I’d do the blood test – that went on for five years with nothing found.”

All of a sudden, Dugan’s PSA (prostate-specific antigen) blood test results spiked.

“It happened overnight.”

He was diagnosed with prostate cancer shortly after.

With the pandemic halting many medical treatments, Dugan opted for radiation at Tauranga Hospital.

“To me, the radiation, it was no big deal – I had about 20 bouts – except that it does tire you, and for a few years you feel ‘ugh’.”

Dugan said his wife Sandy was a big support to him.

“This year we celebrated 40 years of marriage, so we’re a pretty cool couple.”

Today, Dugan is happy to report he’s more or less cancer-free.

“I’m pretty clear – but I still get checked regularly.”

And he’s back on the road, doing what he loves – entertaining people – and urging men to get regular health checks.

“I’m about to lose another mate to cancer, and if he’d got tested earlier on...”

Dugan said Kiwi men are well-known for keeping quiet, or thinking they’re tough enough to withstand most health problems.

“It’s amazing really, the amount who don’t talk – that’s what our men have got to get over. I’m quite happy to talk about it – maybe that’s because of the way I think – I mean, why wouldn’t you go and get checked? It could kill you.

“I think a lot of it is this big-man perception – well,, I’m sorry but that’s just crazy. Once you’ve been through it, you realise this: None of us are bulletproof.”

Dugan’s cancer diagnosis is not the only one to touch the NZ Highway Men.

The late Eddie Low had stomach cancer. Dugan said this shows cancer can touch anyone.

According to the Prostate Cancer Foundation NZ , there are often no symptoms in the early stages of prostate cancer – but early detection is vital. This year 4231 Kiwi men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer, and more than 730 will die.

With the NZ Highwaymen bringing Tour 25 to Tauranga in October, Dugan is “really looking forward to it” and happy to still be enjoying life.

This month, New Zealanders will host Blue September fundraisers to raise more than $1 million for the foundation, which supports the one-in-eight Kiwi blokes diagnosed with the disease in their lifetime.

Find out more at www.blueseptember.org.nz.