Music veteran who survived cancer tells men health checks are vital

Merle Cave
By
Weekend Sun editor·SunLive·
3 mins to read

Mount Maunganui-based veteran entertainer Brendan Dugan wants all Kiwi men to get regular health check-ups. Photo/ John Borren

When Brendan Dugan is on stage, he often talks of his prostate cancer diagnosis.

The Mount Maunganui-based veteran entertainer, who is part of country music band the NZ Highwaymen with Gray Bartlett, Dennis Marsh and Frankie Stevens, says men always come up to him after his shows, wondering if

Save