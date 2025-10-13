Police say a driver tested three times the legal breath alcohol limit after being stopped in the Galatea/Murupara area. Photo / Duncan Brown

An alleged drink driver was three times over the limit when police pulled him over after a witness reported his bad driving.

A Bay of Plenty police statement said the witness rang 111 after seeing the driver allegedly driving dangerously along Troutbeck Rd in the Galatea/Murupara area, southeast of Rotorua, about 6pm on Sunday.

An officer pulled the vehicle over on Kopuriki Rd and administered a routine breath alcohol test.

The driver blew about three times the legal limit, police alleged.

Rotorua Area Commander Herby Ngawhika thanked thecommunity member for their vigilance and prompt reporting of the alleged dangerous driving.