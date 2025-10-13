Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times

Murupara: Community tip leads to arrest of alleged drunk driver

SunLive
Quick Read

Police say a driver tested three times the legal breath alcohol limit after being stopped in the Galatea/Murupara area. Photo / Duncan Brown

Police say a driver tested three times the legal breath alcohol limit after being stopped in the Galatea/Murupara area. Photo / Duncan Brown

An alleged drink driver was three times over the limit when police pulled him over after a witness reported his bad driving.

A Bay of Plenty police statement said the witness rang 111 after seeing the driver allegedly driving dangerously along Troutbeck Rd in the Galatea/Murupara area, southeast of Rotorua,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save