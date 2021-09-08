Murals creating a vibe in the heart of Thames

Create the Vibe mural by Auckland artist Erika Pearce. Photo / Thames Coromandel District Council

Local artists' work features larger than life at the Create the Vibe ''chill-out'' area in Thames' town centre.

There are three main murals as part of the project in the centre of town and a fourth mural by Rick Fisher, who has been commissioned to paint his second one in Mary St.

Almost all the contractors involved are from the Thames area.

Using local talent has been a big part of the Create the Vibe Thames pedestrian place from the beginning, says a Thames Coromandel District Council spokesperson.

''People here love the murals and they have heard nothing but good things from people about them.

''Public art was one of the things people wanted when we asked for public feedback on our proposals for the Mary St pedestrian area.''

The first mural was by Auckland artist Erika Pearce, whose work features the Pinnacles and native flora. She has also painted a mural next to Thames Library.

Kylie Gunn's mural tells the story of the people of Thames and includes birds and marine life found around Thames.

Puriri artist Rick Fisher's (Ngāti Maru) mural is about kaitiakitanga. He has a passion for historical New Zealand themes, including Maori people and places.

Container mural by Rick Fisher. Photo / Thames Coromandel District Council

Rick Fisher's next mural will go on the wall of the Computer Geeks shop facing the ANZ carpark.

Round, painted concrete planters have been painted over by members of the public.

Create the Vibe is a temporary project and will be left it in place over summer. By the end of March next year, an evaluation will be made using feedback from the public, roading team and police.

Create the Vibe wall mural on the back of the Stirling Sports building by Kylie Gunn. Photo / Thames Coromandel District Council

Reporter Rebecca Mauger spoke with Thames artist Kylie Gunn about her mural, which tells a historic and spiritual story of Thames.

Tell me of the ideas behind the mural:

The artwork is a celebration of Thames foundation and pre-history.

The timepiece represents the constant movement of life with the date of 1867 as Thames' foundation. The hands are set to 1 minute to midnight to remind us all of our duty to care for our planet and each other, now more than ever.

The old wharf from Moanataiari is a reminder of what was and the beauty that still stands in the remnants of our past as tides come and go. The piles shift into soldiers is to honour those of this region. The shovel and pick draw attention to the gold rush catalyst behind Thames' formation.

The waka and ship point to the cultures that were here as the township sprang up, and the historic Maori hook, sinker and modern mussel ropes showcase the wealth of good kai hidden in the Firth of Thames from centuries ago to our current day.

Playing orca and dolphins are treasured scenes from the Thames Coast Rd and remind of the human spirit that relishes in the wonders of the sea.

The foundry building of lighthouses for New Zealand was pivotal in keeping Thames alive after the gold rush days were over. The marae was based on a local one with an interesting story, now in Auckland Museum.

The tui represents the people of the Coromandel Peninsula with all their beauty, songs, chatterbox, artistry, inquisitiveness and sometimes confrontational. The karearea (New Zealand falcon) represents the fastest flying visitor (overseas tourists) sharing in the abundance of our region with the gift of the kowhai in its beak (a symbol of our nationhood and historically used by Maori to mark the coming of spring).

The godwit represents New Zealanders who leave the country and come back again over and over because New Zealand is part of their life journey, travelling from good times to good times.

Is there a surrealist undertone?

Yes, definitely a surrealist undertone. Almost a dream-catcher snapshot of a mind appreciating the beauty in rich and varied times and cultures of a well loved home town.

How challenging was painting a mural?

I used a grid technique to place the images so I didn't need to freak out at the size (too much!). My father was a builder and house painter and taught me the basic rules and techniques of acrylics so I wasn't too intimidated with the change in medium. There was a lot of trial and error during the painting. Some members of the community approached me through the painting process with more info on some of the history of our town in particular. For example, I added the lighthouses for this reason. Much of the depth of meaning behind the images was discovered after I had already painted them. Or I may have added a few meaningful tweaks like the hands on the timepiece as a last minute insight.

What's coming up for you, art-wise?

I have been asked to paint a mural around the toilet block up the Kauaeranga Valley which will be coming up soon. This is exciting and a privilege and a great way for me to get some relaxation. I have also been asked to paint a portion of a wall on Walter St with a historical garage scene with some gorgeous old cars. This is ready to go in the next few months also.



What do you think of the Create the Vibe area?

I love that we have an area like this in the centre of town. I see daily how it has been well used and appreciated even through the winter months. It is great to have a sort of central town square set aside where the bulk of people walk through and enjoy. I would love to see some further changes to make it better and to tweak some of what is there already. I think the benefits have definitely outweighed the negatives.

Would you like to see Thames become something of a mural town, like Katikati?

I would LOVE for Thames to become even more famous for murals and great art than Katikati! We have so many places where murals could bring this beautiful town more incredible life.