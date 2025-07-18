Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Mum calls for change to school holidays as costs burden Kiwi families

By Susan Edmunds
RNZ·
5 mins to read

Tauranga mother-of-two Karina Tendler says when it comes to school holidays, something needs to change. Photo / 123rf

Tauranga mother-of-two Karina Tendler says when it comes to school holidays, something needs to change. Photo / 123rf

By Susan Edmunds of RNZ

Tauranga mother-of-two Karina Tendler says when it comes to school holidays, something needs to change.

She recently approached the Ministry of Education asking it to consider altering the term schedule because of the financial burden she says it imposes on families.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save