MP Todd McClay gets second vaccination in Te Puke

Rotorua MP Todd McClay gets his second Covid vaccination from Paul Lotter at Life Pharmacy in Te Puke.

Rotorua MP Todd McClay gets his second Covid vaccination from Paul Lotter at Life Pharmacy in Te Puke.

Rotorua MP Todd McClay called on locals to get vaccinated when he had his second shot in Te Puke on Monday.

With Te Puke part of his constituency, he visited Life Pharmacy for the vaccination, saying he wanted to show support for the local community.

''Through lockdown my office [working] remotely, we spent a lot of time on the telephone again calling seniors and vulnerable people to make sure that they are okay,'' he said. ''And the only way to ensure that we don't keep going in and out of lockdown restrictions, is for people to be vaccinated.''

He said it was good that people can get their vaccinations locally and didn't have to travel.

After his first vaccination, apart from a little discomfort in the arm, he said there were no ill effects and the experience was no different to getting a flu shot.

''I would just encourage people. It's available to everyone 12 years and over. If they are a little bit unsure they can call the 0800 number or give my office a call.

''It's just really important. It's voluntary, so people don't have to do it, but my view is unless there is a medical reason or a strong philosophical reason not to, then make the call and book in.

''It's the only way to keep Kiwis safe and to make sure that eventually we can start opening up to the rest of the world and we can stop this yo-yoing of going in and out of lockdown.

''I know in parts of the country there are parents who are not sure how their kids will get on with their exams and there's significant economic harm to families as well [due to lockdown].''

He said removing the need for lockdowns and restrictions and opening up the country to overseas travel would also aid the economy.

''There are a lot of businesses that are saying that because they can't travel overseas, it's making it harder for them.''

He said while the kiwifruit industry has continued to operate through this and last year's alert level restrictions, an outbreak could still have negative consequences on exports.

''If there was a big breakout at the orchards or the packhouses, it would have an implication because markets overseas may be very cautious about buying these products from New Zealand.

''Thankfully, though, the agricultural and horticultural sectors and the packhouses, through that supply chain, everyone is taking it very, very seriously with PPE and masks, but if we can reach these vaccination rates we are talking about, then we can see the risks to the local economy diminish just as quickly as the rate of vaccination goes up.''