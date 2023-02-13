Coromandel MP Scott Simpson.

It’s been a devastating couple of weeks as we all grapple with the damage caused by the enormous levels of rainfall. Again, I must thank everyone who worked hard to get traffic moving as soon as possible, as well as our first responders who have been working tirelessly to assist people.

At the top of most people’s minds is the collapse of State Highway 25A and what is being done to repair this vital connection. Sadly, it won’t be an easy or quick fix and I’m expecting the road to remain closed for many months. This will have a massive impact on both sides of the Coromandel Peninsula, with the added travel times putting more costs on residents and businesses.

I really feel for our business community, which just wants to do the best for their customers and their community. Our area relies on increased trade over the holidays to help get through the winter period, but this year we’ve experienced a disrupted summer and quiet long weekends. The best way we can support local businesses is to shop locally whenever we can.

We also need to keep encouraging people to visit the Coromandel. Just because SH25A is closed doesn’t mean the peninsula is closed. We’re here and open for business and welcoming visitors. Now is a great opportunity for people to take other routes around our region and to explore all the beauty and scenic splendour the Coromandel has to offer.

I’m hosting three public information meetings this Friday February 17 and I encourage everyone to come along to hear what progress is being made to repair the highway. These will be held at: 10.00am - 11.30 am Whitianga, Town Hall1.30pm - 3.00 pm Whangamata, Memorial Hall6.00pm - 7.30 pm Thames, Civic Centre

