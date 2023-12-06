Movie theme a hit at Te Puke float parade

Te Puke Primary School won the supreme theme prize in the Te Puke Christmas Float Parade.

With a Christmas movie theme, The Grinch seemed to be the most popular, but it was The Polar Express that won the day at the Seeka Te Puke Christmas Float parade on Saturday.

Te Puke Primary School’s entry won both the education category and the supreme award with what the judges described as a polished presentation that was creative.

They also commended the use of recycled materials, the happy children and the involvement of the tumuaki (principal), kaiako (teachers), tamariki and whānau. Te Puke Scouts won the community organisation category with their Up! themed float, while the business and commercial category was won by DMS Progrowers.

The individual category was won by John Espin, who had also created his own wheelbarrow category for which he had provided the Leyton Dowman Trophy - which, in the absence of any other entries, he also won.

Kaylb Enoka-Blackmore got to ride alongside Santa.

The parade was organised by Epic Te Puke, and marketing manager Rebecca Larsen said the judges were blown away by the effort that went into the winning float especially, but also the creativity around the movie themes.

There was also a fame and fortune side to the parade with locally well-known people taking part, including MasterChef winners Kasey and Karena Bird and former All Black Nathan Harris.

Following the parade, many people headed over to Jubilee Park for Christmas in Te Puke which combined activities, a market and entertainment, organised by Love Local Events.

Rebecca says having that as an option following the parade gave the day a nice flow.

“It was just a lovely way to have a whole day to celebrate Christmas in Te Puke,” she said.



