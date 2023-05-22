Andre Hilliar in 2011. Photo / NZME

A respected mountain biker known as the “king of the mountain” is being mourned by his family and community.

An obituary to Andre Hilliar said he “died tragically doing what he loved most”.

Police have not officially released the Whangamatā man’s name but it is understood Hilliar was the rider found on Friday after a search in the Whangamatā area.

Police search and rescue personnel and volunteers began the search with the help of a police Eagle helicopter after receiving a report of an overdue mountain biker at around 1.30am, police previously said in a statement.

“Police will conduct inquiries on behalf of the Coroner, who will release their finding in due course.”

A rāhui is now in place for all recreational activity within the Whangamatā Mountain Bike Park.

A post from the Whangamatā Mountainbiking Society’s Facebook page said Hilliar would be dearly missed.

“The King of the Mountain has fallen,” the post said.

“We will be forever grateful to have been in Andre’s presence at one point or another.

“His laugh will be forever echoed around the park and we will remember him on every climb. Andre your spirit will always be within our club, trails and mtb community, a hole that could never be filled.”

An obituary published in the NZ Herald notices said the Hilliar family wanted to thank search and rescue, the emergency services, and the whole Whangamatā mountain bike community “for their help and support in finding and bringing him home to us”.

The obituary described him as a “well-respected” mountain biker who was known as the “king of the mountain”.

It said he was not just known in the Whangamatā community but throughout the country and abroad.

He would be missed dearly by his wife, four children, grandchildren, extended family “and especially his dogs”.

A funeral service for Hilliar will be held at noon on Wednesday at Whangamatā Golf Club.

“Informal attire, bike shorts or lycra welcomed,” the notice said.

In lieu of flowers, the family have asked that donations be made to the Whangamatā Fire Brigade.

In a post on its Facebook page, the brigade sent “sincere condolences” to the Hilliar family.

“We are humbled by their request of donations to our brigade in lieu of flowers.”