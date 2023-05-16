Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times

Mount Maunganui’s Joy Rudsits, 97, fights Tauranga City Council plan to move son’s memorial seat, buried ashes

Kiri Gillespie
By
5 mins to read
Joy Rudsits, 97, is fighting the council over plans to remove her son's memorial seat, which has his ashes underneath. Photo / Alex Cairns

Joy Rudsits, 97, is fighting the council over plans to remove her son's memorial seat, which has his ashes underneath. Photo / Alex Cairns

A 97-year-old woman is fighting plans to have her son’s ashes and memorial seat dug up to make way for a $5.67 million boardwalk in Mount Maunganui.

Joy Rudsits paid $2000 for the ocean-facing seat

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times