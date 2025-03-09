“This could help address congestion issues on this very busy road, reduce transit times and help people and freight move around Tauranga and to the Port in a more timely and cost-efficient manner,” his letter said.

Tauranga City Council issued 6522 tickets totalling $978,300 for illegal use of the city’s bus lanes last year.

About half of those – 3116 tickets worth $467,400 – were from Hewletts Rd, on top of 4465 worth $669,750 in 2023.

Congestion is a common complaint on Hewletts Rd. Photo / NZME

A fined Whakatāne driver recently spoke out to warn other motorists and call for better signage and driver education, sparking debate about the bus lane.

The road code says other vehicles may use special vehicle lanes for up to 50m to turn or get into a parking space. Entering a lane too early could result in a $150 fine.

The council previously said all drivers were expected to know the bus lane rules detailed in the road code.

“Special vehicle lanes are clearly marked with signage, road markings, and green surfaces, clearly setting them aside from standard traffic lanes.”

Locals who contacted the Bay of Plenty Times after the bus lane story included a Tauranga father and a ticketed 73-year-old.

The father, who asked not to be named, said he had three teenagers sit driving tests in Tauranga and the Hewletts Rd bus lane was “often a cause of failure of the practical test”.

He said the road code should be revised to better explain bus lanes and depict the broken white line as the 50m marker.

Matapihi resident George Williams, 73, said he was mailed a fine nine months ago after a trip to the Bunnings on Jean Batten Drive.

“I couldn’t believe it … it’s a lot of money, especially when I didn’t even see any warning signs on the road despite driving this route many times before.”

Williams was “stunned” to learn how much was collected in fines from the road.

Congestion tempts drivers into bus lanes – AA

Automobile Association (AA) Bay of Plenty District Council chairwoman Stacey Spall said bus lanes were important to providing reliable public transport, but many drivers did not know the rules.

Some special vehicle lanes in Tauranga were previously regular lanes for years and drivers continued to use them as they always had.

“Where congestion brings the road to a standstill, even drivers who know the rules are tempted to use the bus lanes for longer than allowed ...”

Stacey Spall, the AA Bay of Plenty District Council's chairwoman. Photo / NZME

Spall said education, self-explaining road designs and better, more obvious signage were “far more effective” than fines to change behaviour.

Fines often arrived long after the offence and potentially after the driver had been pinged again.

“We would also support clearer explanations of the types of lanes and associated road markings in driver training material and the road code.”

A motorist entering the Hewletts Rd bus lane outside the 50m entry rule during peak hour traffic on February 21.

Signs meet good-practice guides – NZTA

An NZTA spokesperson said the road marking and signage for the Hewletts Rd bus lane was “consistent with the industry good practice guidance”.

There were two signs just after the Hewletts Rd flyover, on approach to Jean Batten Drive – one indicating a bus lane and the other reading: “Fine $150 Illegal Use of Bus Lane”.

Feedback about the road code had been passed on to the relevant team.

NZTA was working with local councils and Ngāi Tukairangi on a $2m study to improve safety and access to, from, and through Mount Maunganui, and to create better links for more people busing, biking or walking. The project was at the indicative business case stage.

Bus lane rules clear – driving instructor

Two Tauranga driving instructors say the rules for bus lanes are clear and motorists flouting them should expect a fine.

Bay of Plenty Driving School owner Jeroen van der Beek said half of his young students knew this rule before they started lessons and half were unsure.

In his view, the westbound Hewletts Rd bus lane was clearly marked, with broken white lines and a turning arrow showing where drivers can enter to turn left into Jean Batten Drive.

Driving instructor Jeroen van der Beek says many young students don't understand bus lane rules before they have lessons.

“People choosing to enter bus lanes too early are running the gauntlet, and they should expect to get fined,” van der Beek said.

“Everybody knows what a bus lane looks like.”

He said it was up to drivers to know and obey road rules. Refresher courses could help anyone confused.

Self-employed instructor Dave Kontze, who works with van der Beek, agreed.

Both also said vehicles exiting the Hewletts Rd Z petrol station about 150m from Jean Batten Drive had no excuse to use the bus lane, and should wait for a gap in the general traffic lane.

Truckline Services manager Murray Kernohan said that from his second-floor office next to the Z he often saw motorists entering the bus lane early.

Kernohan said the 50m entry point was “quite a tight corner” for trucks to turn into without restricting the flow of traffic. His staff avoided it.

