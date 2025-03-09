Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times

Mount Maunganui’s Hewletts Rd bus lanes may become T3, NZTA says

Sandra Conchie
By
Multimedia Journalist, Bay of Plenty Times·Bay of Plenty Times·
5 mins to read

NZTA is considering making the bus lane on congested Hewletts Rd/SH2 a T3 lane. Photo / NZME

NZTA is considering making the bus lane on congested Hewletts Rd/SH2 a T3 lane. Photo / NZME

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is considering making the Hewletts Rd/State Highway 2 bus lane T3, allowing any vehicle with three or more passengers to use it.

It comes after bus lanes on the congested Mount Maunganui route attracted about $1.14 million in fines over two years,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times