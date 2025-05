Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Water supply is out to several properties on Mount Maunganui’s Oceanbeach Rd following a broken water main.

Tauranga City Council said the break happened about 2:20am.

In order to fix this the water supply was shut off at 4:50am and some houses will be without water for up to 8 hours, the council said.

“House numbers 273-367 Oceanbeach Road are affected.

“The water main has broken underneath a power pole.