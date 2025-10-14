Syos Aerospace senior flight mechanics design engineer Keshika Warnakula has worked at the Mount Maunganui start-up since 2023.
Mount Maunganui aerospace engineer Keshika Warnakula was 11 when her parents took her overseas for the first time.
“I just fell in love with aircrafts [sic]. That was my first time flying so I was so curious in how these things fly ... ”
One bachelor’s and two master’s degreeslater, Warnakula is working her dream job as a senior flight mechanics design engineer at Syos Aerospace – a company founded in 2021 that develops and manufactures autonomous uncrewed vehicles across air, land, sea and underwater domains.
Warnakula has been named the Aerospace and Defense Rising Star Awards: Women in Engineering winner for 2025 by SAE Media Group.
Based in New York, SAE Media Group is a subsidiary of SAE International – a global association of more than 128,000 engineers and related technical experts in the aerospace, automotive and commercial vehicle industries, its website said.
She was the only New Zealand winner out of the six categories.
The Tech Briefs website said the prestigious programme honoured “exceptional women engineers who are not only making remarkable strides in their fields but also lighting the way for future generations”.
Warnakula said she was nominated by two managers and found out on October 3 she had unexpectedly won.
Outside of work, Warnakula volunteered at Tauranga’s StemFest last month and at the Girl Guiding Association, inspiring young girls to pursue science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (Stem) subjects.
Her advice for women considering a Stem career path was to “stay curious” and “never give up”.
