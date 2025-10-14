She was the only New Zealand winner out of the six categories.

The Tech Briefs website said the prestigious programme honoured “exceptional women engineers who are not only making remarkable strides in their fields but also lighting the way for future generations”.

Warnakula said she was nominated by two managers and found out on October 3 she had unexpectedly won.

“It was amazing.”

Warnakula said in her experience, there were not many female engineers in the aerospace and defence industry.

“It’s really nice to see all these women changing the engineering field.”

Starting an aerospace engineering career

Along with her first overseas trip, Warnakula said she was also good at maths as a child, and her teacher encouraged her to consider an engineering career.

She did a Bachelor of Aerospace Engineering degree at Kingston University in London.

Her first master’s degree was in aerospace vehicle design, specialising in aircraft design at Cranfield University in the UK.

She did a second master’s degree in engineering at Auckland University of Technology.

Warnakula said she started working at Syos Aerospace in 2023. As a start-up, she thought it would be a good opportunity to “grow with the company”.

Working for a start-up meant she got to do a lot of things “hands-on” and gain a lot of experience, she said.

Warnakula said she mostly did design work on rotary-wing aircrafts, which involved doing flight mechanics calculations and aerodynamic simulations.

She most enjoyed designing “cool aircrafts [sic]” and watching them fly.

“That’s, like, the best thing ever.”

Encouraging children to become engineers

Warnakula said she was a member of Engineering New Zealand, which had volunteering projects.

One was at Ōtūmoetai Primary School, where Warnakula worked with teachers and students to build “water rockets” and launch them.

“It was really successful.”

Warnakula said she did the volunteer project during work hours. This led to a company initiative being created, allowing staff members to join volunteering projects during work hours.

Outside of work, Warnakula volunteered at Tauranga’s StemFest last month and at the Girl Guiding Association, inspiring young girls to pursue science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (Stem) subjects.

Her advice for women considering a Stem career path was to “stay curious” and “never give up”.

