Mount Maunganui swimmers more responsible in the sea this summer

Mount Maunganui beach. Photo / File

A local lifeguard has praised beachgoers in Mount Maunganui saying they have been more responsible this summer, with no issues with the large swell over recent days.

Tauranga Surf Life Saving supervisor Nate Moore said there had been a large swell from Wednesday to Friday with an undertow, but swimmers were staying in their depths and between the flags.

"It was quite good to see.

"Over the last few days, it was good to see the public listening to the lifeguards, and making the most of the conditions."

He said people appeared to be more responsible in the water than in previous summers, and more aware of the dangers.

The swell dropped off yesterday and the surf was flat today.

The most powerful waves expected at Mount Maunganui in the next week are 1.8 meters and forecast to arrive on Wednesday at 1am, according to Surf Forecast.

Winds are predicted to be cross-shore at the time the swell arrives.

Moore asked that the public continue to listen to the lifeguards and know their limits in the water.