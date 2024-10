Police sighted a vehicle of interest on Golf Road about 7pm and signalled for it to stop. Photo / Bevan Conley

An alleged “high-risk” offender has been arrested and several weapons seized following a vehicle stop in Mount Maunganui on Tuesday night.

Acting Western Bay of Plenty Area Commander Inspector Logan Marsh said police pulled over a vehicle on Golf Rd about 7pm.

Marsh said police saw a butterfly knife inside the vehicle and searched it, finding a further three knives, a loaded revolver, and 10.7 grams of methamphetamine.

The weapons and drugs were seized, and the driver taken into custody.