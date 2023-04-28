Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times

Mount Maunganui: One person dead after crash between car and bicycle

Bay of Plenty Times
Quick Read
The crash occurred near Hewletts Rd and Tasman Quay in Mount Maunganui.

The crash occurred near Hewletts Rd and Tasman Quay in Mount Maunganui.

One person has died following a crash between a vehicle and a bicycle on Hewletts Rd in Mount Maunganui.

The crash was reported to police about 4.15pm and the Serious Crash Unit has been advised, police said in a statement.

The road is blocked and diversions are in place. Motorists are advised to avoid the area and expect delays.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said two fire appliances responded to the scene and a St John spokesman said it sent an ambulance and a rapid response vehicle.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Tauranga City Council systems operator Jaskaran Singh said the crash was near Tasman Quay and one lane was blocked in the eastbound direction.



Latest from Bay of Plenty Times