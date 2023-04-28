The crash occurred near Hewletts Rd and Tasman Quay in Mount Maunganui.

One person has died following a crash between a vehicle and a bicycle on Hewletts Rd in Mount Maunganui.

The crash was reported to police about 4.15pm and the Serious Crash Unit has been advised, police said in a statement.

The road is blocked and diversions are in place. Motorists are advised to avoid the area and expect delays.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said two fire appliances responded to the scene and a St John spokesman said it sent an ambulance and a rapid response vehicle.

Tauranga City Council systems operator Jaskaran Singh said the crash was near Tasman Quay and one lane was blocked in the eastbound direction.







