Mauao's base track is closed due to high swells from ex-cyclone Fili. Photo / File

Mauao's base track has closed due to high swells generated by ex-cyclone Fili.

Tauranga City Council said in a statement the track, Te Ara Tūtanga, was closed from 3pm until the swell subsided.

"We hope to reopen the track by 6pm this evening.

"This closure is to ensure public safety. Signage and barriers will be in place at all closure points."

It comes after a heavy rain warning for Bay of Plenty and Rotorua was lifted, although a strong wind warning remained in place as ex-cyclone Fili continued to track southeastwards.

MetService said rain amounts were no longer expected to reach warning criteria in Bay of Plenty, Rotorua and Coromandel.

An orange strong wind warning remained in place for Bay of Plenty and Rotorua from 9am today to 3am Thursday.