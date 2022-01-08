Mount Maunganui Lotto punter $23,000 richer with Second Division prize

A Mount Maunganui Lotto punter has won a $23,178 share of Saturday night's second division prize.
The winning ticket was sold at Bayfair Lotto. Ten other players are also each $23,178 richer.
The other winning Second Division tickets were sold at these stores: MyLotto (x2); Auckland; Countdown Papakura; MyLotto, Waikato; Take Note Ohakune; New World Hastings; Aramoho Mags & Lotto, Whanganui; The Paper Trail, Foxton; MyLotto, Wellington; and the Monte Carlo Milkbar in Mosgiel.
Powerball and Strike were not struck and are rolled over to Wednesday night's draw.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
The Powerball jackpot increases to $8 million and Lotto First Division is $1 million.
The Strike Four prize will be $300,000.
• To find out about the draws, claiming prizes and Lotto NZ's response to Covid-19, visit http://www.MyLotto.co.nz/covid-19