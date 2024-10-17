Julie and Jim Carle have petitioned the council asking for the Mount Hot Pools to open earlier. Photo / David Hall
Mount Maunganui locals are calling for the “unique, essential” Mount Hot Pools to open earlier because the current time is causing “disharmony” among users.
Julie and Jim Carle started a petition asking for the pools, which have sat at the base of Mauao for nearly 60 years, to return to the 6am opening time used before the Covid-19 pandemic, instead of the current 7am.
The pair presented their petition with 127 signatures at a Tauranga City Council community, transparency and engagement committee meeting on Tuesday.
Julie Carle told the meeting: “The Mount Hot Pools is a unique, essential rehab and health and wellness public facility.
Bay Venues operations general manager Tina Harris-Ririnui said the hours were adjusted during the Covid pandemic.
The 7am start was kept after daily visitation numbers were reviewed and showed an average of 12 people entering the pools before 7am before Covid, Harris-Ririnui told Local Democracy Reporting.
“We want the Mount Hot Pools to be as accessible as possible to our residents and visitors and that’s why it opens earlier than most equivalent hot pool facilities around the country.”
They are open from 7am to 10pm except on Sundays and public holidays, which are 8am to 10pm.
To ensure the “beloved facility” remained economically sustainable and high quality, Bay Venues needed to balance the level of availability with operating costs and the work required before and after opening hours, she said.
“The Mount Hot Pools does provide some aqua exercise options in the morning and throughout the day, and these are very popular with our regulars, it is primarily a premium hot pools leisure facility and the opening hours reflect that.