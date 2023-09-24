Mount Maunganui Lifeguard Service coach John Bryant. Photo / NZME

John Bryant has long been “instrumental” to the development of Lifesaving Sport.

On Saturday night, the Mount Maunganui LLifeguard Service’s head coach’s hard work was formally recognised at the annual Surf Life Saving New Zealand National Awards of Excellence.

Bryant was awarded Coach of the Year.

In a statement released today, Surf Life Saving New Zealand described Bryant as “an ardent supporter of clubs across the country, offering guidance to other coaches and athletes”.

“His efforts have been instrumental in the development of lifesaving sport and fostering a positive sporting community,” the statement said.

“He also has a keen eye for identifying areas of improvement and opportunity within the club.”

The Coach of the Year Award also recognised Bryant’s “outstanding success” over the last 12 months.

“Notably, the club won its 10th consecutive Allan Gardner Trophy at the TSB New Zealand Surf Life Saving Championships and won the New Zealand Pool Rescue Championships,” the statement said.

Other from the Bay of Plenty area were also recognised. Omanu’s Poppy Crouch was named Instructor of the Year, Omanu’s Bruce Matheson named Official of the Year, and Maketu’s Wade Meads named Patrol Support Officer of the Year.

Volunteers from around the country gathered at Te Papa in Wellington yesterday for the awards, which recognised recipients in the areas of lifesaving, sport, and education.

In a statement, Surf Life Saving New Zealand chief executive Steve Fisher said the awards were always a highlight of the calendar.

“It serves not only as an opportunity to acknowledge those who have gone above and beyond, but it’s also a great chance for us to all to come together and take stock of the important work we do before the next season begins.”

Fisher said the 2022/2023 season was incredibly busy.

“I’d like to thank all of our members for the time they dedicated. A lot of work goes into keeping beachgoers safe, whether it’s training surf lifeguards or organising sport events that help hone their skills.

“It’s all important, and it doesn’t go unnoticed. The spirit and generosity of SLSNZ volunteers are something I am hugely grateful for.”

Surf Life Saving NZ awards winners: