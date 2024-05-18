Mount Maunganui incident: Man charged, another still in hospital

Police have charged a man in relation to an incident overnight on Friday in Mount Maunganui. Photo / File

A man taken to Tauranga Hospital after an incident in Mount Maunganui early on Saturday morning remains in a serious but stable condition.

A 28-year-old man has now been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Emergency services were called to Totara St about 12.55am.

A police spokesperson said a man was located with serious injuries and was taken to hospital.

The police spokesperson said he remained in a serious but stable condition today.

Police were still working to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The 28-year-old man isscheduled to appear in Tauranga District Court tomorrow.



