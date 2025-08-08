“The house was well ablaze on arrival, and the fire was extinguished just after 10.30pm. A specialist fire investigator attended. The fire started in the garage, then spread to the house.”

The spokesperson said the cause was electrical.

Whānau, the Arataki Primary school community and others have rallied to support the family.

A whānau member started a Givealittle page, with almost $6500 raised by Friday morning.

Hiini said the children attended the school, and the youngest had a “very rare” neurological disorder called Angelman Syndrome.

It causes delayed development, problems with speech and balance, and sometimes, seizures.

Belongings destroyed included specialised items essential for the youngest child’s daily comfort and wellbeing, including supportive seating, feeding equipment and sensory aids, she said.

Hiini said the parents met with her on Tuesday and were struggling to come to terms with their “devastating loss”.

“They’re still in shock and trying to process what has happened. They had no contents insurance.”

The children’s mother said she and her partner were “exhausted and hadn’t slept” since the blaze.

Hiini said the father had described to her how the tragedy unfolded.

He was watching TV alone and heard a “loud popping noise” and discovered there was fire in the garage.

He rushed to wake his partner and the children and got them safely out of the house.

The father then grabbed a fire extinguisher but the fire was “too fierce”.

“He then ran outside to get a hose, but the fire quickly spread to the house and soon engulfed it.”

The mother called 111.

A relative came and picked up the children, who were only wearing their pyjamas, and the shocked couple “watched helplessly” as their home and belongings went up in flames.

Hiini said the family were staying with a whānau member and a family friend, but on Thursday, they received an offer of a new rental property.

The family expected to pick up the keys over the weekend, she said.

“It’s heartbreaking that one of our whānau has suffered such a devastating loss. Our wonderful Arataki community and others have rallied to provide incredible support to help them get back on their feet.”

Hiini said the school hall was a drop-off point for donations of good-quality items on Monday and Tuesday next week.

Hiini said she would ensure the whanau received items in good condition. Donations had met their immediate clothing needs.

She said cash donations would help the family buy some bigger items such as beds, bedroom, dining and lounge furniture, and kitchen appliances such as a fridge/freezer.

The family had hired a storage shed for larger donated items until they could be moved to their new rental, Hiini said.

“Thank you to all those who have supported this whānau, who need lots of support. Our community is amazing.”

Fire safety advice

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said a fire could be “unsurvivable within just three minutes”.

“That’s why it’s so important to get early warning of fire from your smoke alarms. Make sure you have working smoke alarms in all bedrooms, hallways, and living areas – including caravans and in sleepouts.”

The spokesperson said when smoke alarms go off, “get out and stay out”.

“Make sure your family has a three-step escape plan, which includes working smoke alarms, knowing the best and alternative ways out and having a safe meeting place.

