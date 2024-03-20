Fire and ambulance crews at the scene. Photo / Alex Cairns

A person has been taken to hospital with burns after a food trailer fire in Mount Maunganui, emergency services say.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said two crews were sent to the Mount Maunganui commercial area, near Aerodrome Rd, just before 2.30pm.

“The food trailer [fire] was out on arrival. We have requested an ambulance for a person with minor burns.

“One crew has been stood down and one is still at the scene,” he said.

A Hato Hone St John spokesman said a patient was being transported to Tauranga Hospital in a moderate condition.

He said one ambulance was sent to the scene.



