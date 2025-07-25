Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

Mount Maunganui residents question future use of prime land after apartment proposal withdrawn

Megan Wilson
By
Multimedia Journalist·Bay of Plenty Times·
4 mins to read

A proposal to build an eight-storey residential apartment building on Hinau St in Mount Maunganui has been withdrawn by the developer. Photo / Brydie Thompson

A proposal to build an eight-storey residential apartment building on Hinau St in Mount Maunganui has been withdrawn by the developer. Photo / Brydie Thompson

Mount Maunganui residents are “worried” and questioning what will happen to a prime piece of neighbourhood land after a proposal to build an eight-storey residential apartment building was withdrawn.

The Bay of Plenty Times reported in March last year that a 29.95m-high residential apartment building with up to 65 units

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save