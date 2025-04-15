The management team is supported by its volunteer board, a group of local business owners and landlords committed to championing the interests of their business community.

Williams takes over from Michael Clark who stepped down from the previous mainstreet manager role to focus on the growth of his business, Polar Dessert Bar.

Baker’s role has been newly established to build the capabilities and growth of the Mount Mainstreet association.

Plan Change 33

Williams said much of his work will be focused on advocacy, reflecting the collective position on matters including council decisions on commercial rates, potential increases to outdoor dining and alcohol licence fees, and possible parking charges that are impacting member businesses.

“In 2025, we will engage the new council to seek a review of Plan Change 33’s impact on the Mount town centre,” Williams said.

“Mount Mainstreet wants a new town centre plan developed by its members and the local community, recognising them as the passionate stakeholders best suited to protect the area’s uniqueness.”

Real momentum

Baker’s newly established role is designed to enhance collaborative, city-wide opportunities.

“Mount Maunganui holds so much magic – it’s vibrant, creative, and fiercely local,” Baker said.

Mount Maunganui Mainstreet’s head of strategy and growth Rae Baker. Photo/Supplied.

“I’m passionate about helping our businesses and events thrive by providing collaborative opportunities that assist in our growth journey. There’s a real momentum here, and I’m excited to be part of it.”

Heading into the cooler season, Mount Mainstreet’s management team was focused on connecting with its loyal “Mountie” locals.

“Our slice of paradise is a hotspot for domestic and international tourism,” Williams said.

“But for a large portion of the year, the locals are the heartbeat of our streets, and we want to ensure we foster that unique aspect of our community in everything we do.”

Where else?

Williams acknowledged that a difficult economy and increasing business costs had recently put pressure on Mount Maunganui businesses, but he maintained a positive outlook for 2025.

“Where else can you get immediate access to an award-winning beach, a natural gem in our maunga, all while immersing yourself in a vibrant community scene of local entrepreneurs offering boutique shopping, dining and services?” Williams said.

Looking ahead, the team is excited about upcoming free events, including the jazz festival at Easter and a Community Curling activation on April 23-24.

“Jazz at the Mount is always a great time, featuring live music at Te Papa o Ngā Manu Porotakataka, and a vintage car display at Coronation Park,” Williams said.

“There’s also a whole host of live gigs to catch within our hospitality establishments as part of Uptown Downtown all week, too.

“It’s a great way to get Mount Mainstreet involved in the festivities and bring people together.”