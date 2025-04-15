New Mount Maunganui business development manager Harris Williams. Photo / Bob Tulloch
Harris Williams and Rae Baker join Mount Mainstreet as business improvement manager and head of strategy.
Williams will focus on advocacy, addressing council decisions impacting local businesses.
Baker aims to enhance city-wide opportunities, supporting community engagement and economic growth.
Mount Mainstreet’s leadership team is evolving with Harris Williams stepping in as business improvement manager and Rae Baker as head of strategy and growth.
Williams, founder and managing director of Wisp Marketing Agency, offers expertise in marketing strategy and business development.
Baker is founder of Rebel Female and festival director of the Flavours of Plenty Festival with a proven track record in leading events that drive community engagement and stimulate economic growth.
“It’s an exciting opportunity to bring our skillsets and experience to an organisation like Mount Mainstreet,” said Williams. “We’re eager to collaborate with the members, building on the strong foundations already in place, and help our business community continue to thrive.”
The management team is supported by its volunteer board, a group of local business owners and landlords committed to championing the interests of their business community.
Williams takes over from Michael Clark who stepped down from the previous mainstreet manager role to focus on the growth of his business, Polar Dessert Bar.
Baker’s role has been newly established to build the capabilities and growth of the Mount Mainstreet association.
Plan Change 33
Williams said much of his work will be focused on advocacy, reflecting the collective position on matters including council decisions on commercial rates, potential increases to outdoor dining and alcohol licence fees, and possible parking charges that are impacting member businesses.
“In 2025, we will engage the new council to seek a review of Plan Change 33’s impact on the Mount town centre,” Williams said.
“Mount Mainstreet wants a new town centre plan developed by its members and the local community, recognising them as the passionate stakeholders best suited to protect the area’s uniqueness.”
Real momentum
Baker’s newly established role is designed to enhance collaborative, city-wide opportunities.
“Mount Maunganui holds so much magic – it’s vibrant, creative, and fiercely local,” Baker said.
“I’m passionate about helping our businesses and events thrive by providing collaborative opportunities that assist in our growth journey. There’s a real momentum here, and I’m excited to be part of it.”
Heading into the cooler season, Mount Mainstreet’s management team was focused on connecting with its loyal “Mountie” locals.
“Our slice of paradise is a hotspot for domestic and international tourism,” Williams said.
“But for a large portion of the year, the locals are the heartbeat of our streets, and we want to ensure we foster that unique aspect of our community in everything we do.”
Where else?
Williams acknowledged that a difficult economy and increasing business costs had recently put pressure on Mount Maunganui businesses, but he maintained a positive outlook for 2025.
“Where else can you get immediate access to an award-winning beach, a natural gem in our maunga, all while immersing yourself in a vibrant community scene of local entrepreneurs offering boutique shopping, dining and services?” Williams said.