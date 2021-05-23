Moturiki and Mauao base track closures reassessed after dangerous sea swells

Beachgoers warned to stay away as huge swell pummels coast. Video / Charlotte Rasmussen / Emmarose Cowie / Alison Smith / Jordan Smith / Greg Malcolm / Jordan Richmond HC Post

Moturiki (Leisure Island) is open and the Mauao base track will reopen once a tree has been cleared after both were closed due to wild weather yesterday.

The closures were put in place about 3pm due to dangerous sea swells which breached the Mauao base track and crossed over the sand bar at the back of Moturi.

This morning Tauranga City Council posted on Facebook saying it hoped the Mauao base track would be reopened by mid-morning. Tracks to the summit are open.

"There are warning signs in place advising of the closure - please be mindful that there is some damage to the track due to the storm," the post said.

"We'll have our people on site this afternoon to assess whether the base track will need to be closed for the next high tide."

Track update: Moturiki (Leisure Island) is open. The entrance to the track has some minor surface damage so please be... Posted by Tauranga City Council on Sunday, May 23, 2021

Meanwhile, council staff and contractors are this morning assessing the damage to the Coromandel and Bay of Plenty coastlines after monster swells battered the coastlines last night.

MetService recorded waves overnight of up to 6.5 metres in Bowentown near Waihi and up to 8m in Pukehina, east of Tauranga.

Swell warnings have lifted for most of the country except the Gisborne District which could see waves between 4.5m and 5.5m from now right through until Thursday.

Heavy seas at Mount Maunganui yesterday. Photo / File

MetService shift meteorologist Ashlee Parkes said the worst of the high swells had already happened and it was now easing for most places such as Bay of Plenty and Coromandel.

The wind is still blowing quite strongly along the eastern coast of Coromandel.