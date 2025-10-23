Advertisement
Motorsport weekend: Baypark Speedway and TECT Park to deliver double action

Bay of Plenty Times
4 mins to read

Off-road racing icon Tony McCall will line up at TECT Park for the 2025 CT Civil New Zealand Offroad Racing Championship this weekend.

It’s petrolhead heaven in the Bay of Plenty with two big motorsport events roaring into action this long weekend.

A new season of dirt oval racing at Baypark Speedway begins Saturday night, while the pine forests of TECT Park between Tauranga and Rotorua host the 2025 CT Civil

