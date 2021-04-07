Motiti Island to Pāpāmoa Beach paddle board mission a success

Jimmy Dow paddles from Motiti Island to Pāpāmoa Beach. Photo / Supplied

While many were tucking into their Easter egg haul, Pāpāmoa's Jimmy Dow was testing his physical limits in the middle of the ocean.

On Sunday, Dow successfully travelled from Motiti Island to Pāpāmoa Beach on his stand-up paddleboard and it was all for a cause close to his heart.

The voyage was one he had always wanted to do and decided to make it a fundraiser for Wairakei Kindergarten which all of his children have attended or will attend in the future.

"It took about an hour and a half," Dow said.

"It was bloody enjoyable, it was epic, I didn't want it to end. The weather was perfect and the conditions were great, pushed me home to the beach.

Friends and family cheer Jimmy Dow home at the end of his stand-up paddle board from Motiti Island to Pāpāmoa Beach. Photo / Supplied

"It was an early start. I had my wife, kids and my old man in the boat with my brother-in-law and another mate on a jet ski with his boy. We all just went out early and I paddled back, it was an awesome adventure."

The event raised $5000 and will go towards outdoor improvements at the kindergarten. These include planting some yellow pohutukawa trees for shade which, fittingly, originate on Motiti Island.

"We reached our goal of $5000 which is awesome," Dow said.

"That was probably the best thing about it - all the friends and family that know me and aren't involved in the kindy at all but put money in.

"A couple of teachers came down to the beach and watched me come in. Everyone's over the moon, it was just a really cool event and awesome to be involved.

"I just want to do another adventure now."

All of Jimmy and Charlie Dow's children have attended or will attend Wairakei Kindergarten. Photo / File

Dow said the kindergarten had done a lot for his whānau and many others.

"It's a wicked kindy. Sometimes you'll be in a rush to get to work but you still end up having a yarn to other parents and kids.

"It's really relaxed, everyone's happy and it has a good little vibe."