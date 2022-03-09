Cuppa, anyone? Angela Wallace and Alice Gumbley encourage more people to come along to the weekly community breakfast. Photo / Rebecca Mauger

''We don't want to be typecast as only for people in need. It's about creating a community space where people can connect with each other over kai.'' Angela Wallace

There might not be such a thing as a free lunch but there's a free breakfast in Katikati.

And community breakfast organisers want to feed more bellies on Thursday mornings, no strings attached.

The most important aspect of Katikati Drop-in Community Breakfast is the social element, says breakfast coordinator Angela Wallace, and sitting down with others having a meal together is a big part of combating isolation.

Organisers have been getting fewer numbers since they started the breakfast in October.

Angela puts that partly down to Covid-19 but also people may have the perception the morning breakfast is just for those in need.

''We know there are a lot of people, especially elderly, who are quite isolated and not interacting with a lot of people, possibly feeling lonely, so breakfast is one way to try and bring those people together.''

Angela says a mix of people come along to Katikati Community Baptist Church — older people, families coming before school, singles, couples and some rough sleepers who come for showers and care packs.

''But we don't want to be typecast as only for people in need. I think quite a few people are not coming because they feel like 'it's not for me' and 'I'm doing okay, I can get by'. While needs are met here, it's not primarily about meeting those needs.

''It's about creating a community space where people can connect with each other over kai.''

Volunteers like Jan De Faye (front) and Heather Donald serve up a hearty breakfast every Thursday morning for all. Photo / Supplied

Angela encourages people to think of their neighbours and others who may like some company, and bring them along.

Retiree Alice Gumbley is a regular at the community breakfast. She loves the social side of things.

''If I didn't come here, I'd just be spending the day making toys and knitting,'' she says.

''It gives people a different face to see each week. I've made some friends here, it's quite a sociable.''

The breakfast is a collaboration between local organisations, charities and community agencies and driven by a team of volunteers.

''It's about making those connections in the community so people can make friends, support each other and have a general feeling of being in and feeling part of a supportive community,'' Angela says.

Everyone is welcome to the free breakfast. Vaccination passports are required but takeaways can be organised for those without. Transport is also on offer. Contact Angela for more information, email connector@katikaticommunity.nz or 020 4070 4426.



The details

What: Katikati Drop-In Community Breakfast

Where: Katikati Community Baptist Church, 2 Wedgewood St

When: Every Thursday, 7.30-8.30am