Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Mortgage brokers faced tough year while some have quit with 2023 still expected to be challenging

Carmen Hall
By
6 mins to read
The number of new residential mortgages has fallen in New Zealand as interest rates rise. Photo /123RF

The number of new residential mortgages has fallen in New Zealand as interest rates rise. Photo /123RF

Mortgage brokers have not escaped the aftermath of falling house sales with some exiting the industry as continuing headwinds hit the property market.

Last year was a game of two halves for brokers NZME spoke

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times