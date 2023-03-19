Prime Minister Chris Hipkins announced that he has received and accepted the resignation of Police Minister Stuart Nash. Video / Mark Mitchell

More than 20 prohibited firearms have been seized in the Bay of Plenty and 117 nationwide over the past three years.

The figures come after the four-year anniversary this month of New Zealand’s worst mass shooting, when Brenton Tarrant murdered 51 worshippers and injured 40 others at the Al Noor and Linwood mosques in Christchurch on March 15, 2019.

The Government introduced sweeping legislation to crack down on firearms with the ability to cause harm in a rapid and highly destructive way from a distance as part of its response.

Four years later, the head of the local deerstalking association said there was still “strong resentment” from the hunting and shooting community for the way they were “vilified and scapegoated” after the attack.

Police figures provided under the Official Information Act show Bay of Plenty district police seized 18 prohibited rifles and five prohibited shotguns between the start of 2020 and the end of last year.

Across the entire district, a total of 516 firearms were seized and 5120 were seized nationwide.

Separate data published on the police website this month showed over the same three-year period there were nearly 4000 firearms-related violent offences nationwide, including murder and manslaughter.

Inspector Steve Bullock said police “regularly” came across firearms in a range of circumstances such as while executing search warrants or during routine vehicle stops.

“People are increasingly more willing to arm themselves and use firearms towards police and others.

“This is part of the reason for the development of the Frontline Safety Improvement Programme, equipping frontline officers with further skills to keep themselves, their colleagues and members of the public safe.”

Police decided whether to lay charges on a case-by-case basis, and there were often other offences associated with the event, Bullock said.

New Zealand Deerstalkers Association Bay of Plenty branch president Reuben Hayward said the seizure data should be accompanied by more information about people whose firearms are seized - “such as gang members”.

The Bay of Plenty Times Weekend asked police what percentage of firearms were not owned by criminals or gang members, but this information was not provided.

Hayward said there was “a high level of distrust in police and Government” following the buy-back.

“Those less affected by the confiscation don’t have as strong views on the matter.

“For many in the hunting and shooting community, there is strong resentment towards police for the way they vilified and scapegoated licenced firearm owners following the 2019 terror attack.

“The absence of due process and disregard for proper consultation continues to cause serious and long-lasting bitterness towards police and Government.”

Acting Police Minister Megan Woods said the amnesty and buy-backs were about making communities safer.

In the first amnesty, more than 60,000 firearms and more than 300,000 parts were surrendered - including nearly 6000 modified firearms.

More than 1000 firearms, 240 pistol carbine conversion kits and 2400 accessories were handed in during the second amnesty.

“This wasn’t about penalising the firearms community. It is about ensuring we are making it much harder for criminals to access firearms that can do a great deal of harm at a very fast rate.

“We appreciate the support the firearms community gave us in the buy-back.”

Police Association president Chris Cahill said the figures “looked positive”, but that was based on “a bit of guesswork” because further details or background was not available.

“If I was being optimistic, I’d say these are really positive figures.

“You don’t know for sure because you don’t know exactly what’s behind it, but it looks positive. Police have been seizing a lot, so you’d like to think [that would] impact the supply over time.

“In 2020 and, to a degree, 2021, we had lockdowns, so there was less proactive police work. So the fact you’re finding fewer firearms in 2022 would suggest there might be fewer out there.”

Cahill said police were seeing more use of firearms and the use of intimidation firearms.

Rising gang tensions led to “tit-for-tat” arming of gang members “without a doubt”, and the use of firearms was overflowing into other crimes and offenders.

“We know there’s an issue with things like air rifles and air pistols that look like firearms. It’s not just the gang members any more.”

Operation Cobalt was introduced in June 2022 and aimed at disrupting unlawful gang behaviour.

As of March 2, police had seized 339 firearms nationwide under the operation.

Then-Police Minister Stuart Nash said he was “extremely proud” of the police work to crack down on gangs.

“The numbers speak for themselves – with over 28,000 charges, police are getting gang members who offend off the streets, seizing their weapons and keeping New Zealanders safe.”

As part of the response to the mosque shootings, the Government outlawed military-style semi-automatic (MSSAs) and assault weapons.

Two types of firearms were defined as MSSAs: semi-automatic firearms and semi-automatic shotguns capable of being used with a detachable magazine that holds more than five cartridges.

Semi-automatic and pump-action shotguns with a non-detachable tubular magazine that holds no more than five rounds and semi-automatic .22-calibre rimfire rifles with a magazine that held no more than 10 rounds were not affected by the ban.

Parliament passed the Arms (Prohibited Firearms, Magazines and Parts) Amendment Act 2019 on April 11, 2019.

It included a provision for a firearms buy-back and amnesty scheme, allowing owners to hand in their prohibited items to the police for destruction and receive compensation.

Firearms Amnesty & Buy-back Performance data showed 4811 firearms and 17,516 parts were collected from the Bay of Plenty of the nationwide totals of 58,794 and 207,897 respectively.

It was not known how many prohibited firearms, magazines and parts were in the community when the law changed.