The most recent rockfall from the arch at Cathedral Cove. Photo / Josh Angell, Department of Conservation

Rocks the size of “large chilly bins” are among the debris that has fallen from Cathedral Cove’s famous arch, emphasising the risk to visitors at the beach, the Department of Conservation (DoC) says.

It is the latest in a series of rockfalls and landslides around the cove and its adjacent bays, which were heavily impacted by last summer’s extreme weather events, including Cyclone Gabrielle.

Earlier this month, DoC announced tracks to the famous landmark had closed and would remain closed over summer due to safety concerns.

DoC Coromandel operations manager Nick Kelly said his team was alerted to the latest rockfall at the beach, thought to have occurred on August 28, after it was spotted by one of the local commercial boat operators.

The most recent rockfall saw approximately two cubic metres of material fall to the beach below the arch, including rocks the size of large chilly bins, DoC said in a statement on their website on Wednesday.

The debris field from the rockfall measures six metres by 4m.

Kelly said although DoC had closed tracks to the beach, his staff were aware people were disregarding warnings and putting themselves at risk by venturing to the cove on foot.

“We’re really concerned people are not heeding the warnings. We’ve consistently said the tracks are closed and there is a danger of rockfall at the beach which could lead to injury.

“I can’t stress this enough – please do not use the tracks, and do not stand or walk under the arch.”

DoC received a Landslide Risk Assessment Report for the site earlier this month, and after reviewing the report and setting it against its own visitor safety framework, announced damaged tracks would not be reinstated this summer.

Landing at the cove from the adjacent Te Whanganui a Hei Marine Reserve may resume in the coming weeks and was being worked through.

DoC staff were in the process of decommissioning the toilets on the Cathedral Cove beach and finalising semi-permanent signage warning of the rockfall risk and urging people to stay away from the arch and the cliff faces that dominate the cove.

Kelly said his team was also working with commercial operators to ensure they had robust health and safety plans in place for visits to the beach.

“People planning to go to Cathedral Cove should properly inform themselves of the risk, and if they’re uncomfortable with the risk, they should seriously consider not visiting.”

DoC also urged people planning to visit the cove from the sea – either on a commercial or private vessel – to familiarise themselves with marine reserve rules, and to check weather, tide and sea conditions before attempting to land on or reach the beach.

Representatives of Ngāti Hei, the local iwi, had also visited Cathedral Cove and expressed grave concerns not only for public safety, but also cultural safety, the DoC statement said.

A rāhui remained in place over this site restricting access, and visitors were asked to respect that.

A project team has been formed to develop options to reimagine the Cathedral Cove-Hahei coastal and conservation experience. Stakeholder and public engagement will form part of that work.

“We need to find resilient solutions to the long-term challenges at this site,” Kelly said.