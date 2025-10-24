The new timber boardwalk at the Monmouth Redoubt. Photo / Supplied
The Monmouth Redoubt is ready to welcome visitors once again, with restoration works now complete and a new timber boardwalk officially open from this weekend.
Located at the northern end of The Strand, above the Old Bond Store, the redoubt holds cultural and historical significance as the site of theearly Māori settlement, Taumatakahawai Pā.
The redoubt was originally constructed by British forces in 1864 and was established to cut off supplies from local hapū and iwi who were supporting the Māori King’s forces in Waikato.
It was closely connected to two pivotal battles of the New Zealand Land Wars: the Battle of Pukehinahina/Gate Pā in April 1864 and the Battle of Te Ranga in June 1864. Both events were recognised as nationally significant moments in New Zealand’s history.
A portion of the redoubt has been closed since March while structural reinforcement work was carried out on the historic banks. Failing retaining walls were replaced and a timber boardwalk was installed to enhance visitor access and safety.
The new eastern boardwalk offers a short, shaded nature walk with views over Tauranga Moana and glimpses of Mauao. The redoubt connects The Strand with Robbins Park and is a short stroll from the Cliff Rd carpark.
Te Papa Ward councillor Rod Taylor said the upgrade provided a new perspective in a historic location.
“Many residents have fond memories of visiting the redoubt during their youth and, unfortunately, over the years, the site has fallen into disrepair,” he said.
“It’s great to see the work wrapped up and to have a refreshed outdoor area available to residents and visitors just minutes from the city centre.”
Upgrades were identified in a conservation report that involved local hapū Ngāi Tamarāwaho, Ngāti Tapu and Ngāi Tukairangi, and received input from the Tauranga Historical Society, Heritage NZ and The Elms Te Papa Tauranga.
Ngāi Tamarāwaho spokesman Buddy Mikaere said the upgraded site acknowledged the importance of the area.
“The history of this land stretches back hundreds of years for Māori, and both Ngāi Tamarāwaho and Ngāti Tapu trace their descent from the Takitimu ancestral waka, which is believed to have landed at the shore below the hilltop site,” Mikaere said.
“The area is not only important in local history, but also nationally for its connection to the New Zealand Land Wars in 1864. Anyone who visited before work began will be really surprised at the improvements and will hopefully take time to reflect on the shared history of the city.”