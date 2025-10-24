A portion of the redoubt has been closed since March while structural reinforcement work was carried out on the historic banks. Failing retaining walls were replaced and a timber boardwalk was installed to enhance visitor access and safety.

The eastern side of the Monmouth Redoubt before the restoration work. Photo / Supplied

The new eastern boardwalk offers a short, shaded nature walk with views over Tauranga Moana and glimpses of Mauao. The redoubt connects The Strand with Robbins Park and is a short stroll from the Cliff Rd carpark.

Te Papa Ward councillor Rod Taylor said the upgrade provided a new perspective in a historic location.

“Many residents have fond memories of visiting the redoubt during their youth and, unfortunately, over the years, the site has fallen into disrepair,” he said.

“It’s great to see the work wrapped up and to have a refreshed outdoor area available to residents and visitors just minutes from the city centre.”

A karakia was held at the Monmouth Redoubt reserve before the public opening. Photo / Brydie Thompson

Upgrades were identified in a conservation report that involved local hapū Ngāi Tamarāwaho, Ngāti Tapu and Ngāi Tukairangi, and received input from the Tauranga Historical Society, Heritage NZ and The Elms Te Papa Tauranga.

Ngāi Tamarāwaho spokesman Buddy Mikaere said the upgraded site acknowledged the importance of the area.

“The history of this land stretches back hundreds of years for Māori, and both Ngāi Tamarāwaho and Ngāti Tapu trace their descent from the Takitimu ancestral waka, which is believed to have landed at the shore below the hilltop site,” Mikaere said.

“The area is not only important in local history, but also nationally for its connection to the New Zealand Land Wars in 1864. Anyone who visited before work began will be really surprised at the improvements and will hopefully take time to reflect on the shared history of the city.”