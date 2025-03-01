“I put an electric fuel pump in it and overhauled the starter motor and generator, but I’ve not got any further,” he said.
“The hardest thing is finding anyone who knows anything about them. People know a lot about the Model As but not the Model Ts.”
He said generally the car “hasn’t been mucked about with” and has many of its original features including wooden spoked wheels, running boards, steering, chassis, lights and radiator. He also has “two or three boxes full of parts”.
The main missing element was the car’s interior seating, with just a plywood seat in it at the moment.
Griffin said learning how to drive the car was tricky but there were videos on the internet.
There are three floor pedals, none of which are the accelerator - that’s on the steering column - and two forward and one reverse gear.
“They had no oil pump, no fuel pump so when you came to steep hills, you had to turn around and back up.”
This was because fuel was fed to the engine by gravity, and also because the reverse gear offered more power than the two forward gears.
Griffin said he believed the car would have a top speed of around 40 miles per hour (64km/h).
Even then stopping could have been hit and miss, with just two small brake pads on the rear wheels.
Henry Ford’s first car was named the Model A, with subsequent models named in alphabetical order through to T which became regarded as the first mass-produced, affordable car making car ownership much more widely accessible.
The follow-up model, rather than following the pattern and being called the Model U, was also called the Model A, because, it was stated at the time, it was such a departure from its predecessor, that Ford wanted to go back to the start of the alphabet.