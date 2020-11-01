Mitre 10 Cup: Bay of Plenty Steamers defeat Hawke's Bay at Tauranga

Luke Campbell of Bay of Plenty kicks under pressure during the round 8 Mitre 10 Cup match between Bay of Plenty and Hawke's Bay at Tauranga Domain. Photo / Getty Images

Bay of Plenty scored their fourth win of the 2020 Mitre 10 Cup in the Battle of the Bays against Hawke's Bay on home ground on Sunday afternoon.

The game started fast and furious, with Magpies winger Lolagi Visinia getting the first try out wide in the third minute thanks to a kick behind the defence by centre Stacey Ili.

Bay of Plenty replied almost immediately through a try to fullback Kaleb Trask, who added a long-range penalty to give the hosts the lead.

Hawke's Bay halfback Folau Fakatava was cynically impeded by Jordan Lay after a quick tap, which saw the Steamers prop pick up a yellow card.

And the Magpies put their extra man to use straight away, with a rampaging Marino Mikaele-Tu'u sliding in a grubber kick for winger Jonah Lowe to score.

Skipper Ash Dixon was then denied one of the best tries this season after the hooker broke loose from within his own half and put in a chip and chase.

But Bay of Plenty flanker Mitch Karpik just managed to ground the ball before Dixon could.

He did get on the score sheet in the 28th minute though, getting a more typical try off the back of a classic Magpies lineout drive.

Hawke's Bay were turning the screws with some sustained attacking phases but a loose pass was intercepted by Steamers winger Emoni Narawa who coasted 80 metres to score completely against the run of play.

That meant the Magpies led by two only points at halftime despite having a major advantage in both territory and possession.

The second half started far more evenly, with Hawke's Bay's first five missing a chance to extend that lead with a penalty in the 52nd minute.

Bay of Plenty celebrate after their win against Hawke's Bay on Sunday afternoon. Photo / Getty Images

And the door opened for Bay of Plenty a couple of minutes later when Jonah Lowe was yellow carded for taking Narawa out in the air.

It took the majority of Lowe's 10 minutes on the sideline, but the Steamers finally cracked the Magpies defence and took the lead with another try to Trask in the 65th minute.

The hosts took control of the game, but Trask couldn't extend the lead past a converted try with a penalty shot.

The Magpies laid siege to the Bay of Plenty line over the final five minutes through a series of lineout mauls.

Steamers prop Ross Geldenhuys was yellow carded for collapsing one of them, but the hosts were able to hold on for the win.

Bay of Plenty head to Hamilton next to play their round nine Mitre 10 Cup match against Waikato FMG Stadium Waikato on Sunday. Kick-off is at 2.05pm.

Bay of Plenty 22 (Kaleb Trask 2, Emoni Narawa tries; Trask 2/3 con, 1/2 pen) Hawke's Bay 17 (Lolagi Visinia, Jonah Lowe, Ash Dixon tries; Caleb Makene 1/3 cons, 0/1 pen).