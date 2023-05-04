Ten people have been charged with the murder of Tauranga man Mitchell Te Kani on May 14, 2022.

The identity of a 10th person accused of murdering Tauranga father Mitchell Te Kani and assaulting four other people can now be revealed.

Witaiawa Robinson, 25, from Tauranga, briefly appeared in the Tauranga District Court today jointly charged alongside nine other defendants with murdering Te Kani at a Maungatapu Rd property on May 14 last year.

Police were called to a disorder incident at the property and found the 51-year-old dead.

Robinson also faces two joint charges of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and one charge each of assault with intent to injure and injuring with intent to injure, which related to the alleged assault of four people at the Maungatapu property.

He has also been charged with unrelated arson relating to an allegation he intentionally damaged a Mazda MPV by fire in Te Puke on March 11 this year.

Robinson did not enter any pleas and was remanded in custody by Judge David Cameron.

He was ordered to reappear in the same court on May 15 on the arson charge and again at the High Court in Tauranga on May 24 on the murder and assault charges.

Seven men and one woman have so far pleaded not guilty to joint charges of murder and assault. A ninth accused has yet to plead.

Those who have pleaded are Kevin Allan Bailey, 29 and Shem Williams, 31, both from Gate Pā; Mihaka Ratahi, 31, of Pāpāmoa; Kiri Mererina Pini, 41, Bodine Umuroa, 41, and Hamiora Jack-Kino, 26, (all from Parkvale); Huntly man Jahvaun Te Ari Layne, 27, and Hamiora Bennett, 34, from Brookfield.

Williams and Ratahi have also denied charges of wilfully attempting to obstruct the course of justice, with the Crown alleging Williams cleaned out his vehicle in an attempt to remove forensic evidence.

Ratahi has also denied coaching one of his alleged co-offenders about what to tell the police about the incident that led to Te Kani’s death.

Pini and Umuroa, who were the first two arrested shortly after Te Kani died, will also defend a charge of aggravated burglary allegedly involving a pipe wrench.

These eight defendants’ jury trial is scheduled to begin at the High Court in Hamilton on February 12.

The ninth murder accused is Jamie Robin Thomas, 38, of Rotorua. He was expected to enter pleas at the High Court in Tauranga on June 7. Pre-trial hearings for the other eight defendants would be held on the same day.

Detective Inspector Craig Rawlinson earlier said police inquiries were ongoing and he urged anyone with information that may assist the investigation team to call 105 and quote the file number 220515/3688.

Information could also be provided anonymously by calling the Crime Stoppers line on 0800 555 111.