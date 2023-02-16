Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Minimum wage increase: Business experts say ‘expect to see higher menu prices’

Bay of Plenty Times
By: and
9 mins to read
Consumers may see higher menu prices as a result of the rise in the minimum wage. Photo / 123rf

Consumers may see higher menu prices as a result of the rise in the minimum wage. Photo / 123rf

Expect to see higher menu prices.

That is what the Restaurant Association of New Zealand boss warns as the “ripple effect” of raising the minimum wage could mean consumers will ultimately pay the price.

A

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times