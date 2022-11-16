Housing Minister Megan Woods. Photo / NZME

Funding for crucial infrastructure to help deliver more than 3000 new homes in Tauranga has been confirmed.

Two local project bids for a piece of the Government’s $1 billion Infrastructure Acceleration Fund (IAF) have been approved with $80 million going towards 2000 new homes in Tauriko West and $67.9 million for 1600 new homes on the Te Papa Peninsula.

Housing Minister Megan Woods announced the third round of funding of the fund in Hamilton this morning, which involves $539.8m for new developments nationwide.

Woods said they were expected to enable around 16,600 new homes to be built across multiple developments over the next 10 to 15 years.

“The IAF funding will support intensification developments in Auckland, Hamilton and Tauranga to enable connected, inner-city communities,” she said.

In Tauranga, Woods said the major transport and wastewater upgrades would unlock housing in the “priority growth area of Tauranga’s greenfield Tauriko West” and would increase connectivity to the city centre and nearby Tauriko Business Estate.

The funding for Te Papa Peninsula would contribute towards Stage Two of the Cameron Rd corridor upgrade which included developing a full-length walking, cycling and public transport corridor.

It was expected the Infrastructure Acceleration Fund-funded infrastructure would include further transport upgrades and water supply extensions in Te Papa to serve 1600 new homes.

Tauranga City Council Commission chair Anne Tolley said the grant would help accelerate much-need housing development for the city.

“This is a game changer for Tauranga and will mean many more families will have access to affordable homes as the planned developments proceed.”





Tolley said the grant would “support the development of many more homes within the area’s existing footprint and ensure that there are enhanced multi-modal connections linking the area and the suburbs to the south and east to the city centre and beyond”.

A total of 13 proposals have been allocated funding from this round of the fund in 11 centres of the country; including Hamilton, Auckland, Tauranga, Christchurch, Kawakawa, Kaikohe, Westport, Upper Hutt, Waipukurau, Hokitika and Pahiatua.























